MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,732 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 312,330 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

