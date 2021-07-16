MBA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,267 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 477,629 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.