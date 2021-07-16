Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

