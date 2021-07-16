Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $163,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,313,046.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 88,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,862. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

