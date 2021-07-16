149,700 Shares in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.72% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGNY opened at $9.67 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

