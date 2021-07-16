Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 167,943 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,388,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $8,578,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Shares of JCIC opened at $9.66 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

