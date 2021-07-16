Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $146,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 121.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 211,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.06.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.