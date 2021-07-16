Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of PFDRU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

