BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 103.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $81,000.

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

