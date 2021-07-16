Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 162,259 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

