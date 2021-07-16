Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,949,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 3.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 252,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

