Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,410 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Southern were worth $43,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 220,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

