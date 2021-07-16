Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $457.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.64 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.