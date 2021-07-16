Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00299803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00122140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00163716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.