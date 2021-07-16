CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,272. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,844 shares of company stock worth $50,084,554 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.