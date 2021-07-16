Adalta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,358. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

