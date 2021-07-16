MBA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 12,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

