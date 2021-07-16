Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 962.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,621. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,201. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.