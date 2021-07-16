Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

