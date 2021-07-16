Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Volume Tops $44,936.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $316,670.63 and $44,936.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,971,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,125 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.