U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

