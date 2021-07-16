California State Teachers Retirement System Has $689.16 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $689,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.87. 60,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

