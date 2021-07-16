Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.