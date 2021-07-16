California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Adobe worth $448,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $604.91. 64,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $611.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

