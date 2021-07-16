Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock remained flat at $$48.50 on Friday. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

