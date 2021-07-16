California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,764 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,666,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. 136,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

