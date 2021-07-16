California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,634 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $319,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,308. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

