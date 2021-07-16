Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $204,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,739. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.