People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

