Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.