Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFVU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

