15,500 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $764,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at about $991,000.

OTCMKTS DHHCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

