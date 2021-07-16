Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 27th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.08 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

ORC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.