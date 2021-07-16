AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $58,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $310.19 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

