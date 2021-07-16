PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee Acquires 35,998 Shares

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 35,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $15,479.14.

OTCMKTS PURE remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,504. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

