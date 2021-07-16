PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee Acquires 35,998 Shares

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 35,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $15,479.14.
OTCMKTS PURE remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,504. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
