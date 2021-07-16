Analyzing D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.96%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.02 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.23 $56.79 million $0.70 94.57

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Revolve Group beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

