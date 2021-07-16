NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $56.19

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $58.35. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,427 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,317 shares of company stock worth $10,161,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $190,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.