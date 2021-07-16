CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

LVRAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

