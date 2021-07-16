Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Sector Underperform Rating from COKER & PALMER

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at COKER & PALMER in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

