Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 467.62. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 20,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.