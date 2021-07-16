Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 467.62. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
