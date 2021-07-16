Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £184.71 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.79. Charles Stanley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.