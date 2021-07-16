RedFOX Labs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $634,600.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $66.58 million and $634,600.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00298659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00122235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00163454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

