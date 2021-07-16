Auto Market Capitalization Hits $39.09 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Auto has a total market cap of $39.09 million and $3.00 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $737.56 or 0.02312341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00834602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

