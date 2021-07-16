Veil Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $440.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,836.94 or 0.99812437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.58 or 0.01218242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00360192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00369785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

