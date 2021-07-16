Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 237,054 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 407.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. 277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,777. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

