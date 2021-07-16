Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,227,360 Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,227,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 262.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VACQ remained flat at $$10.40 on Friday. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

