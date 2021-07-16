Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,584. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,176 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.