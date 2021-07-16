Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 58,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 373,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,608,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

