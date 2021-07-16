EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,366. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

