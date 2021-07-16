EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 120,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,366. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
