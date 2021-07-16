California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.35. 3,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,410,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ares Management Llc sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,924,132 shares of company stock worth $164,410,222.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

